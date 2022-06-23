Brighton Optimist Club Presents Check To Bountiful Harvest

June 23, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another local charity has received a donation from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



The Brighton Optimist Club is hosting monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to benefit other local non-profit groups as part of their mission of “Bringing Out the Best in Children, Our Members, and the Community”.



This week, the Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to Bountiful Harvest totaling $654 from the June 14th euchre benefit.



Organizers say 100% of the money generated during the euchre nights is split between the designated charity, and the first, second and third place winners.



July’s tournament will benefit the Girls on the Run SE Michigan, and in August it will benefit Girls on the Howell Nature Center.



Since December 2021, the tournaments have generated $4,669 in donations to local non-profit groups. Online registration is encouraged for the events.



More information is available in the attached release.