Optimists Present Check To American Brain Tumor Association

March 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The American Brain Tumor Association is the latest to receive a donation from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



The Brighton Optimist Club is conducting monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday each month to benefit other local 501 c3 groups as part of their mission of ‘Bringing Out the Best in Children, Our Members, and the Community’. The total prize pool is split between the designated charity, and the first, second and third place winners.



The Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented a check for $918 to the Association from the March 8th tournament.



Larry Berg, Michigan Co-Founder for the Association’s BT5K, accepted the check that is said to help fund desperately needed brain tumor research, patient programs and support services. The BT5K will be held on May 15th at Kensington Metropark in Milford.



Upcoming tournaments will benefit OLHSA’s Walk for Warmth, Love INC., Bountiful Harvest, and Girls on the Run of SE Michigan.



Registration information is available in the attached press release and provided link.