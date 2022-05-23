Brighton Optimist Club Presents Checks To Local Charities

May 23, 2022

Jessica Mathews/ news@whmi.com





Two more local charities have received donations from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



The Brighton Optimist Club is conducting monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday each month to benefit other local 501 c3 groups as part of their mission of “Bringing Out the Best in Children, Our Members, and the Community”.



The total prize pool is split between the designated charity, and the first, second and third place winners.



The Brighton Optimist Club recently presented checks to OLHSA’s Walk for Warmth in the amount of $478 and $594 to Love INC Greater Livingston from their April and May euchre benefits.



Eternity Brewing Company donated $100 each to both charities as well.



June’s tournament will benefit the Bountiful Harvest food pantry in Brighton and July’s event will benefit Girls on the Run SE Michigan.



Since December of 2021, the tournaments have generated over $4,000 in donations to local non-profits.



More information is available in the attached release.