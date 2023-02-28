Brighton Optimists Present Check To Oliver's Stones

February 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More charities have benefitted from donations from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



On the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6pm, the Brighton Optimist Club hosts a euchre tournament to benefit different local non-profit groups. Each tournament is held at Eternity Brewing Company in Genoa Township.



Most recently, checks were presented to Oliver’s Stones totaling $774 from the February 14th euchre benefit.



Oliver's Stones is a charity to help grieving families with a grave marker for a son or daughter aged 15-38 at the time of his or her passing.



100% of the money generated during the euchre nights is split between the designated charity, and the first, second and third place winners.



Next month’s tournament on March 14th will raise money for the Brighton Area Schools Pack of Dogs. The special/emotional support dogs can assist teachers working with students who feel angry, being bullied, bully others, or have other behavior problems. They can also help students who feel anxious, sad, or upset at school.



Since December of 2021, the Brighton Optimist euchre tournaments have generated over $10,800 in donations to local non-profits.



Online registration is encouraged to expedite setup. More information and the upcoming schedule can be found in the provided link.