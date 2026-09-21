Torch 180 Retail Student Awarded Brighton Optimist Club Scholarship

September 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Optimist Club has awarded its scholarship recipient for 2026.



Trevor is a student at Torch 180 in Fowlerville in its new retail store, Torch 180 Corner Shoppes.



Torch 180 is non-profit organization with a restaurant, coffee bar, and retail shop for training individuals facing barriers to employment.



Presenting the award and pictured is Jim Currie, Diane Dennis, Trevor, and Jane Currie.



The Brighton Optimist Club provides one student a year with a scholarship to help that person achieve sustainable employment and personal growth.



Dianne Dennis told WHMI “The last two students were in the culinary arts program. This past year, they opened a retail store on Grand River. Trevor is in training at the store to equip him with the tools and confidence needed to succeed in the workforce with hands on training. His scholarship was for $3,000 which is the tuition to join the training program. At this point, Trevor is undecided about the future. We know, by being in the program, he will be “job ready” when he completes the program”.