Brighton Optimist Club's Euchre Tournaments Benefit Non-Profits

March 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community is hosting monthly euchre tournaments to help out other local charity groups.



The Brighton Optimist Club is conducting monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday each month to benefit other local 501 c3 groups.



Optimists have been serving the youth in Livingston County for more than 44 years and conduct various youth activities each year. The club mission is to "Bring Out the Best in Youth, In Our Communities, and in Ourselves".



Officials say part of that mission is helping other local not-for-profit groups. Thus the Brighton Optimist Club recently presented a check for $745 to the Friends of the Howell Carnegie District Library, which represented proceeds from their February event.



This month’s tournament will take place today, Tuesday, March 8th, and benefit the American Brain Tumor Association.



Each tournament is held at Eternity Brewing Company in Genoa Township. The total prize pool is split between the designated charity, and the first, second and third place winners.



April’s event will benefit the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency or OLHSA’s Walk for Warmth while May’s tournament will benefit LOVE Inc. and then Bountiful Harvest in June.



Organizers say in the last three months, the tournaments have generated over $1,800 in donations to local non-profit groups.



Registration information is available through the link.