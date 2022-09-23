Brighton Optimists Present Checks To Severe Weather Network

September 23, 2022

Another local charity has received a donation from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



The Brighton Optimist Club hosts monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to benefit other local non-profit groups.



Recently, the Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to the Severe Weather Network totaling $1,102 from the September 13th euchre benefit.



The non-profit operates a homeless shelter that offers long-term solutions by connecting people with resources while providing a hot meal and a place to stay where they can weather the storms of their personal lives. They also work with local agencies that assist their guests to find permanent housing and gainful employment as well as care for their various other needs.



The Optimist Club said the hope is that other community groups and residents will be able to add to the total so that the local homeless population will be able to have a safe transition back into affordable housing.



October’s tournament will benefit the I Will Right Now Foundation, which helps families fighting through catastrophic and life-altering circumstances. In November, the benefit will raise money for the Torch 180, a nonprofit that provides food-industry training for adults with disabilities.



Since December 2021, the tournaments have generated over $7,000 in donations to local charities.



