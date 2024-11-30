Brighton Optimist Club Raises Funds For The Dance Project

November 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Dance Project in Brighton will benefit from a recent donation from a local non-profit focused on building a “network of optimism that supports youth and community".



The Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented a combined donation of $615 to The Dance Project from its November 12th Euchre Night fundraiser.



The Dance Project is dedicated to teaching individuals of all ages a variety of dance styles - enriching communities throughout lower Michigan and beyond.



The collaboration is said to highlight the non-profit Brighton Optimist Club’s ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations and enhancing the quality of life in the community.



Organizers say the Second Tuesday Euchre Nights, hosted in partnership with Eternity Brewing, are more than just enjoyable gatherings—"they serve as a powerful fundraising initiative that directly benefits local charities”.



Since the inception of the Euchre Nights in December 2021, the Brighton Optimist Club has raised over $25,000 - positively impacting countless lives in the process.



Brighton Optimist President Jim Currie said “We’re proud to see the community come together, not just for a fun evening but to support meaningful causes like The Dance Project. It’s proof of the power of community spirit.”



Community members who attend Euchre Nights help contribute to impactful youth and community initiatives. Additionally, participants can bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Howell Mini-Pantry at Summit Gardens Park.



More information about The Dance Project and upcoming Euchre Nights is available in the provided links.





Photo Credit: Brighton Optimist Club. Pictured L-R are: Eternity Brewing Company Brewmaster Ryan Leidal; The Dance Project CEO Gabrielle Bannon; Brighton Optimist Treasurer Allen Walblay; and Brighton Optimist Secretary Diane Dennis.