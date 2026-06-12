Brighton Officials Urge Residents To Be Careful With Social Media Posts

June 12, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Brighton officials are urging residents to be more careful with what they post and share on social media, saying misinformation can spread quickly and create unnecessary confusion in the community.



Mayor Kris Tobbe raised the issue during Monday’s City Council meeting, saying social media can be useful but also has downsides when inaccurate information circulates widely.



“Social media also has downfalls, and the downfalls are that things can spread like wildfire for the good and for the bad,” Tobbe said.



Tobbe said residents should take time to verify what they are reading, look for multiple sources of information and try to use social media in a more constructive way.



City Manager Gretchen Gomolka also addressed the issue, pointing to misinformation surrounding the Kiwanis Club’s summer concerts and car shows. Gomolka said the city did not cancel the events, but the club was unable to continue hosting them downtown because of the size and popularity of the gatherings.



The concerts and car shows are being moved to SELCRA Meijer Park, located behind the Brighton Meijer on Grand River Avenue off Charles Orndorf Drive.



Gomolka said city officials have been trying to correct the record.



“It’s been a losing battle and we’re trying to get the correct word out there,” Gomolka said.



Officials encouraged residents with questions to contact the city directly rather than relying only on social media posts or online comments.