Brighton Officials Conduct Comprehensive Review of Master Plan

February 13, 2024

April O'Neil



The Brighton City Council and Planning Commission held a joint special meeting on Monday, February 12th to discuss the City’s Master Plan.



At least every 5 years after the adoption of a master plan, “The Michigan Planning Enabling Act” requires the planning commission to review the document to determine whether to commence the procedure to amend the Master Plan or adopt a new one.



In collaboration with the city’s planning consultant, Jill Bahm of Giffels Webster, the Brighton Planning Commission initiated a review in Fall of 2023.



The Council and the Commission reviewed items of interest including the population density of multi‐family districts, updates to the zoning map with changes proposed for certain areas, property ownership, and short-term rental opportunities.



One specific area of concern included the population density of the area between Walnut and 2nd Streets, which contains multi-unit condominium complex Second Street Flats, and ongoing construction of Vista at Brighton- a 199-unit apartment complex to be completed in the Fall.



Councilmember Paul Gipson noted intense growth within the area, mainly due to the small-town feel of cities like Brighton. “Livingston County is the hottest county that people are moving into. And if they can’t move into the city, they will move near the borders- which we’ve already seen.”



Other topics included traffic congestion, parking regulations, and mapping ideas for what is considered adjacent to downtown.



A full recording of the meeting can be found at the provided link.



A link to the meeting agenda is also attached.