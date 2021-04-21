Northwest Neighborhood Project Set To Begin Next Week

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton has awarded a contract for a much anticipated, multi-million dollar road project.



Brighton City Council has approved the Northwest Neighborhood Road Reconstruction Project contract to Dunigan Brothers. DPW Director Marcel Goch said they had 6 submissions come in, with Dunigan being the low bidder.



The resolution awards Dunigan Bros. Inc. $6,656,722.37, with a 15% contingency, for a total of $7,655,230.



The City recently contracted with Dunigan for the Rickett Road Phase 1 project.



City Manager Nate Geinzer said it was a team effort to get to this point and they are proud of all the work staff has put in.



The Northwest Neighborhood project will be done in 3 phases, with phase occurring on North 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets; State Street from North 7th to North 4th; and Chestnut from the dead-end to North 4th Street. Work will include the replacement of all water and sewer mains, the installation of a storm sewer system, curb and gutter, replacement of driveway approaches, sidewalks, removal, and replacement of trees where applicable, and complete rehabilitation of the roadways. Drivers in these areas can expect to experience detours and traffic delays throughout the project.





Construction is anticipated to begin this Monday, April 26th, with phase one hopefully finishing up by mid-November.



The City of Brighton has set up a texting and email alert system for residents wishing to receive project updates. There are several ways to register. Refer to www.brightoncity.org/alerts or contact their office at (810) 225-8001. Residents can also email dps@brightoncity.org, or text “cityofbrightonalerts” to 67283.