Brighton's Northwest Neighborhood Road Project Continues

March 15, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



With the weather finally warming up, work has resumed on a major road reconstruction project in the City of Brighton.



Phase 2 of the Northwest Neighborhood Project is underway in the City of Brighton. The project was originally planned to take place in 3 phases over three years, finishing in 2023. However the contractor was able to make quick work of phase 1 last year and begin phase 2 early. As a result, the project is anticipated to be completed and wrapped up this calendar year.



The work area for 2022 includes: North 4th Street; West Chestnut from the dead end to North 4th Street; East Chestnut from North 2nd Street to North 1st Street; Walnut from North 4th to North 1st, but excluding North 2nd; and North 1st Street from Center to Chestnut.



According to the project page on the city’s website, work includes the replacement of all water and sewer mains, the installation of a storm sewer system including installing curb and gutter, replacement of driveway approaches, the installation of sidewalks, removal and replacement of street trees, and the complete rehabilitation of all roadways.



The Northwest Neighborhood Project, along with other recently completed road projects like Rickett Road, and the future Downtown Streetscape Project, are being funded through money approved by City of Brighton voters who approved a Headlee Override Millage Proposal for Public Street and Related Infrastructure Improvements in 2019. For more information on all these projects, including how to get updates directly from the city, check out the link below, or visit: https://www.brightoncity.org/infrastructure_improvement_projects/index.php



(Photos: City of Brighton's Brighton Bulletin)