Paving Starting In Brighton Northwest Neighborhoods

November 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Paving work is scheduled to begin this week as part of a multi-year street reconstruction project.



The City of Brighton began a three-year project this past spring to upgrade all streets in what’s known as the Northwest Neighborhood. The City advises the contractor has scheduled the paving of all streets in the current construction area for Wednesday through Friday - weather permitting. During this time, roads will be closed to all thru-traffic.



Residents will be able to enter and exit their homes. However, intermittent traffic delays will be experienced. The City asks that people do not park any vehicles in the street during the paving.



In addition this Wednesday from 9am to noon, vehicles heading into the Third Street Roundabout heading east will be detoured at Fourth Street. There will be a lane shift for traffic heading westbound.



Detours will be posted. However, the City suggests avoiding the area if possible during that time. A link to the construction project page is provided.