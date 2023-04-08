Brighton Boil Water Advisory Lifted; Not Necessary to Flush Pipes

April 8, 2023

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The boil water alert for City of Brighton water customers has been lifted. According to a statement Saturday afternoon by the Dept. of Public Services, there is no need for city water users to continue to boil their water prior to consumption.



The two sets of samples that were obtained contained no bacteria in the water, and, as a result, there are no further steps that city water customers need to take.

In a statement Saturday, city DPS Director Marcel Goch said, "We thank you for your patience and understanding."



Later Saturday afternoon, the city issued a clarification, stating that, "Because both water samples came back negative for bacteria, there was never any bacteria in the water, so there is no need to flush pipes, clean filters, etc."



The water main break occurred early Thursday on Washington St. near Third St. and involved a 50-year-old, 12-inch cast iron pipe. Water service was restored that evening, but the boil water advisory remained in effect until the water could be tested to ensure there had been no bacterial contamination.



Goch said any city water customers with questions or concerns should contact: dps@brightoncity.com.