Brighton City Mgr. Resigns; Council to Meet and Consider Resignation

March 21, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



In a move that was totally unexpected, Brighton’s city manager has turned in his resignation. City Manager Nate Geinzer tendered his resignation, effective May 31st, in a letter handed to the City Council after Thursday night’s regular meeting.



Mayor Kris Tobbe downplayed the suddenness of the resignation, telling WHMI, “It’s a normal process that happens all the time.” Tobbe added that council members “want to be respectful to Manager Geiner at this time,” saying he didn’t want to get into the nitty-gritty of the reasons for Geinzer’s coming departure. Regarding the future, in Tobbe's words, “The City Council will meet Monday and discuss what the next steps will be. We believe we’ve got one of the best staffs in the state, and they will provide all the support needed to whoever becomes the next city manager.”



Mayor pro tem Jim Bohn said the letter of resignation, quote, “was based on where (Geinzer) is at in his professional priorities and government service.” Bohn was the only council member who voted against Geinzer when he was appointed city manager six years ago on a 4-1 vote. In voting "no" at the time, Bohn said he felt that Geinzer lacked sufficient managerial experience for the position.



Geinzer is the former assistant to the city manager in Farmington Hills and first began working for the city of Brighton as an intern while still in school. The City Council will meet in special session Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the letter of resignation and formally act on it. Geinzer was hired in 2016 to replace long-time manager Dana Foster, who left to accept a position at Corrigan Oil Co. Geinzer and his family have been Brighton residents for the past 18 years. Geinzer was unavailable for comment on the letter of resignation.