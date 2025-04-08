Brighton Musical Theater Presents "Anastasia" Later This Month

April 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton High Schools' Musical Theater is putting on "Anastasia" later this month.



Seniors Tyler Atkin and Jack Oelslager dropped by WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison Tuesday.



"The story kind of follows this young woman named Anya, who's on her journey to discover her past. It's set in the backdrop of post-revolution Russia. After our first act, we travel to Paris where she gets to discover who she really is," said Oelslager.



Both praised the many parents, creative team and others who have helped with the production.



"Everyone's parents were volunteering, even people who don't even have any kids in the program anymore, but are donating their time."



The production also involves a professional acting coach, lighting, scene designer and artist.



"Anastasi" runs the weekends of April 25 and May 2 at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts.



Tickets are $17 for students, $22 for adults and $65 for the red carpet gala.



