Brighton Man Missing While Swimming Near Lake Michigan

July 26, 2019

Emergency crews are searching for a Brighton man who has gone missing while swimming out in western Michigan. 38-year-old Brian Herrmann was last seen swimming at the mouth of the Sable River outlet that leads into Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park, Thursday around 3:15pm. WXMI in western Michigan is reporting that Herrmann was swimming with his wife and daughters, who were rescued by other beachgoers.



The Mason County Sheriff said they are continuing to search for him, but Lake Michigan conditions are expected to deteriorate, with high winds making it unsafe for search crews. The Sable River outlet is currently closed due to high river currents that can pull swimmers away from shore.



Herrmann’s presumed drowning is the second one this week near the state park. An 18-year-old drowned there, Monday. (MK)