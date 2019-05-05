New Amphitheater and Band Shell Dedicated in Downtown Brighton

May 5, 2019

It was perfect weather for the dedication of the new amphitheater and band shell on Brighton’s picturesque Mill Pond Saturday. The sun was shining brightly and temperatures were in the mid-60’s for the event, with an overflow crowd in the hundreds on hand to enjoy the festivities.



The AMP is short for “amphitheater” – a structure which replaces the old amphitheater, a mostly grass outdoor venue on the same site. The AMP also includes a sturdy and aesthetically-pleasing new band shell, complete with all the power capacity, connections and other hookups for bands to put on concerts, such as at the Sunday Kiwanis Mill Pond gazebo concerts during the summer. The aging wooden gazebo is gone, having been replaced by the impressive new band shell.



The Brighton High School band played several selections in honor of former band member Carl Nagy, who died tragically last year. The BHS a cappella group Chicapella also performed. Later on, the Metro Detroit-based alternative rock band “Sponge” was the headliner for the live musical entertainment that also included the Sanctuary Blues Band, a local R & B group.



Brighton Principal Shopping District Chair Mark Binkley says that the AMP and band shell on the banks of the Mill Pond are a beautiful new addition to the ambiance of downtown Brighton. Binkley also is a member of the Brighton Downtown Development Authority, which paid for the three-quarters-of-a-million-dollar project. The DDA is able to capture a portion of commercial and industrial taxes in the downtown district and use the revenues for projects that enhance the downtown area.(TT) Pictured: Brighton Mayor Jim Muzzin and Past Downtown Development Authority Chair Bob Herbst cutting the ribbon and opening the new amphitheater. Photo: Courtesy of Renee Pettengill