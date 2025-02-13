Police: People & Pets Stay Off The Ice At Brighton Mill Pond

February 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton Police Department is issuing a community safety advisory amid the snowy winter weather.



Chief Brent Pirochta said it’s come to their attention that people—and possibly pets—have been venturing out onto the ice covering the Brighton Mill Pond.



For everyone’s safety, Pirochta said he strongly urges people to stay off the ice. He said the water beneath flows from Ore Creek toward Brighton Lake, creating weak spots that may be undetectable until it’s too late.



Pirochta said if someone falls through, a water rescue would be extremely difficult and could put others at risk as well. To prevent any accidents, he asks that everyone please stay off the ice at the Mill Pond, stressing safety is their priority.