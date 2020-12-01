Brighton Jeweler Hosts Mill Pond, Great Lakes Art Exhibit

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new Michigan-centric art display for holiday shoppers to enjoy is adorning the walls of a Brighton jeweler.



Cooper & Binkley Jewelers has collaborated with The Artisan’s Bench in creating an exhibit at the jeweler that celebrates the Great Lakes and local bodies of water. Collin Miller, owner of The Artisan’s Bench recently invited noted painter and printmaker Petrus Martens out to create a travel-style print of Brighton and the Millpond. Miller and Barb Binkley then commissioned Martens’ panoramic view of the Mill Pond as the centerpiece of the new Cooper & Binkley Collection.



Binkley said she thought the piece would be special but it turned out to be better than she could have imagined and is “over the moon” with how it looks. Binkley and Miller then worked to create the exhibit with other Martens prints available at The Artisans Bench which is now on display.



Aside from the Mill Pond, the collection features artistic prints of each of the Great Lakes, the Straits of Mackinac, and one honoring Michigan’s many inland bodies of water.