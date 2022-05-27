Memorial Day Parade In Brighton

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





As is the case with Howell, Brighton will have a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30th, rain or shine.



According to organizers, this year the parade will start at 10 a.m. from the high school on 7th St. The parade route will take the Brighton High School Marching Band and various floats down Main St. to the Mill Pond where there will be an appropriate ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial.



According to Brighton City Councilmember Jon Emaus, who is the city’s liaison to the various veterans’ organizations, when the marchers arrive a ceremony will take place with a military Color Guard. At the Veterans’ Memorial, there will be remarks by various dignitaries including Brighton Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Twp., representing Michigan’s 22nd District, and State Rep. Ann Bollin of the 42nd District, a fellow Republican from Brighton Twp., have also been invited to speak.



The ceremony will include Echo Taps, a 21-gun salute, the laying of a wreath at the foot of the memorial and placement of another wreath in the Mill Pond representing the US Navy.