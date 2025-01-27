Intermittent Lane Closures On Grand River At I-96 In City Of Brighton

January 27, 2025

Intermittent lane closures start tomorrow in the City of Brighton for prep work ahead of a big construction project.



In preparation for the I-96 Interchange reconstruction project, MDOT’s contractor will implement intermittent one-lane closures on eastbound and westbound Grand River between Challis Road and Conference Center Drive.



The closure schedule is Tuesday, January 28th through March 14th from 9am to 3pm.



MDOT is reconstructing the I-96/Grand River Avenue interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) to enhance traffic flow and safety. The project involves the replacement of two I-96 bridges over Grand River and interchange modernization to accommodate future traffic demands.



The City of Brighton thanked everyone for their patience as MDOT works to improve the roads.



Additionally on Tuesday, a road closure is planned in downtown Brighton. CSX Railroad will be repairing the crossing at Hyne and Washington Street. The closure will be in effect from roughly 8am to 3pm. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour to navigate around the closure.