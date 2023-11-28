Brighton Mayor Taking Resumes for Open Planning Commission Seat

November 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Brighton Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe is taking resumes from those interested in filling an open seat on the City Planning Commission.



The Commission consists of a 9-member appointed board that advises the legislative body of the City of Brighton on planning and zoning matters. Eight must be qualified electors, appointed by the mayor with approval of City Council.



Commissioners are responsible for preparing the City’s Master Plan, reviewing and recommending proposed developments in accordance with the Plan, and creating and updating the City’s zoning ordinances.



Other duties include capital improvements programs, site plan reviews, rezoning, special land use permits, and providing input regarding future developments. The commissioners meet on the first and third Monday of every month, and are appointed to a three-year term.



Any individual interested in sitting on the Planning Commission should send a letter of interest, completed application, and resume to: Michelle Miller, Human Resources Manager millerm@brightoncity.org by January 17, 2024 with the subject line, “Planning Commissioner Letter of Interest.”



Any questions can be directed to Mike Caruso, Community Development and Planning and Zoning Manager, at carusom@brightoncity.org or 810-844-5149.



More information on the position is posted at the link below.