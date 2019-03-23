New Assisted Living Facility Opens in Brighton

March 23, 2019

Brighton's newest assisted living facility has just opened its doors, following a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Brighton Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care is located on Rickett Road at Oak Ridge Drive on the city's far south side. The ribbon-cutting and open house event was held Thursday, with company executives and local officials present.



According to Brighton Community Development Director Mike Caruso, the city has approved a temporary certificate of occupancy and the facility was expecting its first resident to move in as early as Monday. Owner and Executive Director Sam Martin tells WHMI that Brighton Manor has many amenities that are highly desirable in an assisted living facility.



Scott Bell of Lapham Associates, the engineering firm on the project, has said the facility, which is all on one floor, consists of 76 luxury dwelling units of varying sizes. Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Pam McConeghy says that although it is not the first assisted living center in Brighton, there is a need for more facilities of this type, and Brighton Manor helps fill this need.



City Council approved the final site plan for Brighton Manor in July of 2017 on a unanimous vote. Exact cost figures for the project haven’t been revealed, but previously were estimated at several million dollars. (TT)