Brighton Man Waives Exam To Sex Assault Charges

October 1, 2019

A former real estate agent is heading towards trial on charges that he sexually assaulted two children.



40-year-old Johnathan Dunn waived his preliminary exam Monday to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving two victims under the age of 13. That sends his case to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial. Dunn was a real estate agent with Real Estate One in Brighton until his license lapsed in October of 2018. He's also a musician who has played in several local bands.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt said that the two children are known to the defendant, but that out of respect for the privacy of the victims, he didn’t want to identify the precise nature of the relationship. Dunn’s attorney, Bill McCririe, previously declined comment on the charges against his client. Dunn remains free on a $250,000 bond pending future court dates, which have yet to be set. If convicted, he faces up to life behind bars. (JK)