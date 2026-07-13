Brighton Man Sentenced for Falsifying Water Reports Across Michigan

July 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Attorney General's Office reports Douglas Environmental and its president, 57-year-old Brian Powell of Brighton, were sentenced last week by Judge Matthew J. McGiveny of the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County after pleading to falsifying water safety and water discharge tests for private water systems serving mobile home communities across the state.



Powell was sentenced to 2 years’ probation and Douglas Environmental is required to pay a $50,000 fine.



According to the AG, Douglas Environmental provided private water services to mobile home communities throughout Michigan. Private water service providers are required to submit regular water testing to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. If contaminant levels exceed maximum contaminant levels set by statute and administrative rule, providers are required to immediately notify EGLE. Powell was solely responsible for reporting Douglas Environmental test results to EGLE.



On at least six occasions in 2023, Douglas Environmental, by and through Powell, falsified water test results in water systems serving Moon Lake Mobile Home Park in Shiawassee County, Thornapple Lake Estates in Barry County, and Fenton Harbor Condominiums in Genesee County. Powell also failed to report water tests that exceeded maximum contaminant levels between 2020 and 2023 at Hickory Hills Mobile Homes in Calhoun County, Green Brook Estates in Livingston County, North Bay Mobile Home Park in Genesee County, Fenton Harbor in Genesee County, Vicinia Gardens in Genesee County, and Western Pines of Genesee County.



The investigation was conducted by the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division’s Environmental Investigations Section following an EGLE administrative review that found data discrepancies between what was reported and what they had received from Douglas Environmental. Based on testing by EGLE, the public was not harmed in this scheme. Douglas Environmental and Powell were charged in April.



“Falsifying water safety and discharge tests can jeopardize public health,” said Attorney General Nessel at the time the defendants pled. “While thankfully residents were not harmed in this particular instance, EGLE relies on accurate data to identify problems before they become threats to communities. My office will continue working with them to protect Michiganders and hold accountable those whose actions could compromise our water.”



“Ensuring the safety of Michigan’s drinking water depends on accurate reporting, and when that trust is broken, it puts public health at-risk,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos at the time of defendants pled. “This resolution underscores that falsifying water-quality data carries real consequences. Michiganders deserve complete confidence in the safety of their drinking water.”



Last month, Douglas Environmental pled no contest to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise and six counts of Forgery. Powell pled guilty to three counts of Forgery.