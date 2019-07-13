Brighton Man Admits To Possession Of Child Pornography

July 13, 2019

A Brighton man has admitted to possessing child pornography, which was discovered following a police raid at a home in Livingston County.



32-year-old Stephen Deshon pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday to one count each of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. He will be sentenced next month.



Deshon’s co-defendant, 23-year-old Clifford Fouts of Brighton, was sentenced last month to two to four years, as well as five years and six months to a maximum of 20 years. Fouts previously pleaded guilty to child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of child sexually abusive material.



Fouts and Deshon were charged in March following an investigation by Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. State Police say they began an investigation of the two men after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They raided a home in Livingston County and found multiple internet-capable devices and evidence that contained the sexually abusive material. (DK)