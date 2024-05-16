Brighton Man Killed in I-96 Crash Near Williamston

May 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Department reports a 61-year-old Brighton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along eastbound I-96 near Zimmer Road Wednesday night.



The pickup truck went into the median and struck a tree.



Responders found the driver unresponsive. Paramedics rendered aid on-scene before transporting the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to have been factors.



A medical event possibly contributed to the crash.



The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.



The incident is under investigation by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-8202.