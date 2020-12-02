Brighton Man Killed In I-696 Crash
December 2, 2020
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 45 year old male from Brighton. He was the single occupant in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved. Pends next of kin notification, ME examination and results and vehicle examination. pic.twitter.com/GpY7BezWnq— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 2, 2020
A crash on I-696 this morning killed a Livingston County man.
Michigan State Police say they were dispatched at about 5:30am to a reported crash in Farmington Hills. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, identified as a 45-year-old Brighton man, was eastbound on 696 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge abutment.
The driver, whose name was not released, was killed in the crash which closed down the freeway for several hours. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.