Brighton Man Jailed in Livonia Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

August 28, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Livonia ends with a Brighton man in jail and a ripped off rear axle.



The incident took place at 7:25 Thursday morning when Metro South troopers saw a Chevrolet Cruze that had been reported stolen while patrolling in Detroit. Troopers followed the vehicle westbound on I-96 into Livonia, according to a post on the MSP Second District’s X page.



A Livonia Police Department vehicle equipped with a Grappler device was used to stop the stolen vehicle as the driver reportedly attempted to get away.



“The suspect driver continued trying to get away after being ‘grappled’ which resulted in the rear axle of the suspect vehicle being ripped off.”



The driver and two women who were also in the car were arrested. There were no injuries.



The driver, a 27-year-old Brighton man, was lodged at the Livonia Police Department for possession of a stolen car and a probation violation warrant. Both women in the vehicle were also arrested after officers determined they had several warrants from different jurisdictions.



“We continue to use technology to find and stop criminals in our communities,” F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Thanks to the Livonia Police Department and their grappler device, these suspects are now in jail without the need for a pursuit.”



Grappler devices are being adopted by more departments as a safer way to end pursuits. A vehicle with the device can attach it to one of the rear tires, preventing the vehicle from driving away.



(photo credit: MSP Second District via X)