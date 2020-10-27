Brighton-Man Heads To Trial On 20 Counts Of Criminal Sexual Conduct

October 27, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local man facing sexual assault charges related to incidents involving children is going to trial.



A 42-year-old Brighton man was bound over to circuit court last week by Judge Shauna Murphy. In February he was originally charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct related to incidents that occurred in 2019. Testimony indicated that the minors were forced to perform various sexual acts. WHMI is not identifying the suspect to protect the identities of his victims.



During an examination held last week, prosecutors added 10 new criminal sexual conduct charges against the suspect, including 5 in the 1st degree. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison. The suspect remains jailed on a $250,000 bond pending future court dates.