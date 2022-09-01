Brighton Man Killed In Crash

September 1, 2022

Police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old Brighton man killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.



Troopers with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded around 4:20pm to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on East Grand River, near Vicki Jean Lane in Brighton Township.



State Police are withholding other details on the crash, including the identity of the victim, at this time pending further investigation. Tipsters told WHMI the crash involved a pickup with a trailer and a hot rod.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.