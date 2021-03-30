Brighton Man Charged With Multiple Sexual Assault Counts

March 30, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Brighton man remains jailed after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman several times.



31-year-old Joseph Henry Santana was arraigned February 28th on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and single counts each of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and resisting, obstructing police. That followed testimony from a Michigan State Police trooper that the female victim alleged she was restrained by Santana after repeatedly telling him she did not want to have sex with him.



Bond was set at $1 million. Santana remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail pending an April 13th exam in front of 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain.