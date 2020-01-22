Brighton Man Charged With Church Break-In

Following a break-in at an area church, a Brighton man is facing charges.



51-year-old Gregory Gontarski is charged with breaking and entering with intent and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer after the January 12th incident. Green Oak Township Police were called by an employee of the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church on Lee Road after he saw someone on a surveillance camera inside the church's office. When officers arrived at the church, they said Gontarski tried to flee, but was tackled and taken into custody.



Gontarski remains lodged at the Livingston County Jail on a $50,000 bond pending an exam in 53rd District Court set for January 28th. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison. (JK)