Brighton Man Appointed To State's Collection Practices Board

August 6, 2019

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a local resident to the state’s Collection Practices Board.



Michael J. Hiller of Brighton is the vice president of collections at American Profit Recovery collection agency. Hiller is appointed to succeed Jennifer Dietrich, whose term expired June 30th, to represent professionals for a term expiring June 30th of 2023. The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.



The Michigan Collection Practices Board was created to license and regulate collection agencies that directly or indirectly engage in soliciting a claim for collection or collect, or attempt to collect, a claim owed or due. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of approximately 713 collection agencies and 525 collection agency managers.