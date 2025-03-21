Brighton Main St Closure March 25-26

March 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Main Street in downtown Brighton will be closed to through traffic from 7am to 3pm both Tuesday and Wednesday, to allow crews to remove the concrete and brick island at the intersection of Main and Sixth Street.



According to the City, residents who live within the closure area will be able to access their homes; however, they may experience short delays.



Drivers are urged to follow the posted detour map.



This work is weather dependent. If it is rescheduled, the City will notify the public of when it will occur.



Please contact the city's DPS at dps@brightoncity.org or (810) 225-8001 for questions or concerns.