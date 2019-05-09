Brighton Lions Club Awards Annual College Scholarships

May 9, 2019

Two Brighton High School seniors were presented $1,000 scholarships toward their college educations at ceremonies held Wednesday evening.



The occasion was the 2019 Joseph Piersante Scholarship Dinner, held at the Lion’s Community Den on Main St. in downtown Brighton. The recipients were Brighton High School seniors Brooke Warren and Olivia Smith, who are both 18. Warren will attend Eastern Michigan University this fall, while Smith has plans to attend the University of Michigan, both preparing for careers in the medical field.



In order to be eligible for the scholarship award, the applicants were required to type a 250-word essay on one of several topics: how their life has been impacted by those with disabilities, identifying a community experience and how it has affected them, outlining a community need that could be addressed by a small volunteer organization, or defining significant community service and extracurricular activities in which the applicant has participated.



The scholarships are awarded annually in honor of long-time former Lion’s Club member Joseph Piersante, a World War II veteran who was a Brighton Lion’s Club member for over 50 years. Piersante’s daughters, Jana Cordon and Jaye Smith, were both present at the ceremony. Pictured from left to right are Jaye Smith, Lion President Ken Hartford, Brooke Warren, Olivia Smith, Lion John Conely and Jana Cordon. (JK)