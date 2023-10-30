BAS To Have Limited Schools of Choice Program for 2nd Semester

October 30, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



With its elementary schools virtually at capacity, the Brighton Area Schools will have a limited Schools of Choice program for the second semester.



The Brighton Board of Education last week unanimously passed a resolution allowing a Schools of Choice program in just one school — the four grades at The Bridge Alternative High School. The Bridge Principal Colleen Deaven says that there are currently 72 students enrolled at the school, and tells WHMI there is plenty of room for more, saying the school could accommodate up to 100 students. The alternative high school has won some prestigious awards over the years.



In 2016, and again in 2019, the school was named the top alternative high school in Michigan by the Michigan Alternative Education Organization. And in 2021 The Bridge won the Michigan College Access Network’s Marina Award, which honors schools that create a desire in students to pursue higher education. The Bridge is located in the BECC building, which also houses the district’s administrative offices.



However, there will be no Schools of Choice program in any other district schools for the second semester. Superintendent Matthew Outlaw told board members that the four elementary schools in the district - Hawkins, Hilton, Hornung and Spencer - are all at or near capacity. Outlaw said considering that sometimes people move into the area in the middle of the school year, it's important to leave a few seats open in each school to accommodate any new students that arrive midyear.



Brighton has participated in the Schools of Choice program ever since it was established in 1994. In Schools of Choice, students may enroll in an area district of their choosing, as long as that district has Schools of Choice and in that particular grade. The host district, rather than the home district, is then able to capture the per-pupil state aid for that student. That amounts to an extra $9,608 for each Schools of Choice student in the Brighton Area Schools. Outlaw says roughly 16% of Brighton Area Schools students are there via the Schools of Choice program.



According to Outlaw, more than merely classroom space is involved in the decision to restrict Schools of Choice for the second semester. He says to have an unlimited program might necessitate hiring additional staff. Outlaw tells WHMI, in his words, “Staffing has been optimized across the district, especially at elementary. As for The Bridge, there is plenty of facility and staff space.”