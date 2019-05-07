Brighton Library's Annual Book Sale To Mark 35 Years

May 7, 2019

Community members are invited to an annual event held by the Friends’ of the Brighton District Library.



The 35th anniversary Spring Book Sale will be held Tuesday, May 14th, through Sunday the 19th. The sale offers more than 15,000 books plus a large assortment of media items, with something for everyone from classics to collectable, vintage to nostalgic, coffee table books, autographed books, picture and chapter books, and more all priced from 50 cents to a dollar.



A special give away will also be held during the book sale in celebration of the Friends 35th anniversary. Marsha Luetjen, President of the Friends of the Brighton District Library, says since 1984 the Friends have sponsored many of the library's programs and grown tenfold in membership. The Friends' mission remains the same, funding numerous and varied programs and events that would not exist without their funding. Luetjen encourages community members to stop by the Spring Book Sale and grab a bargain while supporting the library through the Friends. Friends’ membership night is Tuesday, May 14 from 5 to 9 pm. Memberships will be available at the door.



The sale opens to the public Wednesday, May 15th through Sunday, May 19th. The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive. Sale hours are 10am – 9pm, May 15 and May 16; 10am to 5pm, May 17 and May 18 (May 18 is BAG DAY-$5/bag); 1pm – 3pm, May 19 (Free Day). Scanners will be allowed every day except Members Night, Tuesday, May 14. (JM)