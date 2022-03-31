Brighton Library Hosting Titanic Event

March 31, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



On the eve of the anniversary of a historic maritime disaster, a local library is holding an event about Michiganders that were involved.



This year marks the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. Roughly 1,500 people out the 2,200 on board perished when the vessel struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic and completely sunk in the cold waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, just 2 hours and 40 minutes later.



On Thursday, April 14th, the Brighton District Library is presenting the program, “On Icebergs and Inquiries: Michiganders on the Titanic.”



Bob Myers, director of History Programming for the Historical Society of Michigan will present and educate on the many Michigan victims and survivors of the incident. He oversees many of the Historical Society’s educational programs, has a Master’s degree in history, and has authored numerous books and articles.



Myers will also dive into Michigan Senator William Alden Smith’s far reaching quest for answers that occurred after the sinking. Smith was responsible for convening a United States inquiry into the disaster, just a week after it happened.



Registration for the event is now open and can be done online or by phone. Reserve a spot by calling 810-229-6571 ext. 227; or by visiting http://brightonlibrary.info/bdlevents/#/events/f797A6HQBh/instances/j2v4RS25Bk/