Teen Book Bingo At Brighton District Library

February 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Are you a book lover who could always use more books?



Registration is open for Teen Book Bingo at the Brighton District Library.



On Thursday, March 5th from 6:30-7:30pm the Library is hosting “some good old-fashioned BINGO fun”. People are invited to come play, eat some snacks, and try to win some books to take home.



The program is for teens in grades 7-12.



Registration for this program is ongoing. Visit the provided link to register or call 810-229-6571 for more information.



An event flyer is attached.