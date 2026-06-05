Summerfest & Summer Reading Challenge Kick-Off Sunday At Brighton District Library

June 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This summer, the Brighton District Library is inviting the community “Unearth a Story” for its Summer Reading Challenge.



The Library is hosting a variety of programs and interactive activities this Sunday, June 7th through August 8.



The Summer Reading Challenge will kick off with Summerfest this Sunday from 1 to 3pm in Millie’s Garden at the Brighton District Library.



Attendees can enjoy entertainer Crazy Craig, the Jumpin’ Allstars Jump Rope Team, Chamberlin Petting Zoo, free ice cream, and giant bubble making. Drop by the Inspo-lab to complete a fun craft, and stop at the Friends table near the Norma Gray Gallery for a bookmark and to say “Hi!”. Finally, register for the Library’s “Unearth a Story Summer Reading Challenge” and pick up a summer reading log.



Community members can also register for the all-ages ‘Unearth a Story’ Summer Reading Challenge. Read, write book reviews, and complete activities to earn badges that turn into entries for weekly and grand prize drawings.



Sign up by downloading the Beanstack app, or by visiting the bottom provided link.



Those who have registered for previous challenges can log into their account and choose this summer’s challenge. Visit the top link for more information.



A flyer and release are attached.