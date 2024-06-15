Summerfest & Summer Reading Challenge At Brighton District Library

June 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Summerfest and a Summer Reading Challenge are kicking off at the Brighton District Library.



The Summer Reading Challenge starts with Summerfest - taking place today, Saturday, June 15th - from 1 to 3pm in Millie’s Garden at the Library.



The Library says there will be an exciting lineup of entertaining performers and fun activities for all ages with Kinetic Kay, the Jumpin' All-Stars Jump Rope Team, Chamberlin Petting Zoo, free ice cream, and giant bubble-making.



The library invites visitors to join them for “Adventure Begins at Your Library” for its Summer Reading Challenge. A variety of programs and interactive activities run through August 10th.



Community members can also register for the all-ages “Adventure Begins at Your Library” Summer Reading Challenge. Participants can read, write book reviews, and complete activities to earn badges that turn into entries for weekly and grand prize drawings.



Sign up by downloading the Beanstack app, or by visiting brightonlibrary.beanstack.com. Those who registered for previous challenges can log into their account and choose this summer’s challenge.



More information is available in the provided links and attached releases.