"Behind the Scenes of History - Straits of Mackinac" At BDL

February 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming presentation at the Brighton District Library will offer a behind the scenes look at the Straits of Mackinac.



Visited by millions, the Straits of Mackinac is said to be a special place for many Michiganders. Andrew Kercher will be at the Brighton District Library on Thursday, March 2nd from 7 to 8pm to provide the history behind the fur trade, logging, 19th century battles, and present-day fudge production.



Kercher has a degree in history and Philosophy from Albion College and a MS in Historic Preservation from EMU. He has worked at museums around the state and lived in the Straits of Mackinac for nearly a decade.



Officials say it’s a fun and informative presentation. Kercher will also tell tales from “behind the porch” including what was it like to live on the island in the winter and work security for the Grand Hotel.



The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library. Registration information is provided.