"Love Your Library Story Time" At Brighton District Library

February 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This Saturday marks “Take Your Child to the Library Day”.



The Brighton District Library says it’s celebrating with a very special “Love Your Library Story Time”



It runs from 10:15am-10:45am Saturday featuring story time for all ages with a caregiver.



“Take Your Child to the Library Day” is a nationwide initiative to showcase the wonders of libraries to children. The library is said to be a special place for a child to play, read, discover, and have fun.



Celebrated annually on the first Saturday in February, “Take Your Child to the Library Day” is the perfect opportunity for families to learn more about their local library and all of the fun programs that are offered for children, teens, adults, and everyone in between.



Registration for the program is ongoing. A link to register is provided or call 810-229-6571 for more information. Flyers are also attached.