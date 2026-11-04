Brighton District Library Receives State Librarian’s Excellence Award

November 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library has received the 25th annual State Librarian’s Excellence Award - recognizing the library’s dedication to providing superior customer service.



Director Cindy Mack was “incredibly honored” for the Library to receive the award.



Mack said “This recognition reflects the dedication, creativity and passion of our library staff and Board of Trustees, as well as our shared commitment to providing exceptional library services and meaningful opportunities for our community. I am incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the community we have the privilege of serving.”



The prestigious honor underscores the library’s continued commitment to excellence and to enriching the Brighton community through outstanding services and opportunities.



State Librarian David Votta presented the annual award, which includes $3,000 in privately donated funds, on Wednesday, October 28th at the Michigan Library Association Awards event during the annual conference in Novi.



It was noted that the Brighton District Library stood out based on the strong evidence of creativity in programming and design and use of space to serve the community effectively. Responsiveness to patron feedback was also highlighted.



The State Librarian’s Excellence Award recipient is selected by a committee of representatives from public, school, academic, and special libraries.



Evaluation factors include the nominated library’s demonstration of superior service to its customers and community through library programs and staff interactions with customers and the service community.



The Library of Michigan Foundation and Library of Michigan bestow the State Librarian’s Excellence Award and Citations of Excellence Award yearly to highlight the importance of Michigan libraries’ services.



The State Librarian’s Excellence Award, as well as the Citation of Excellence Awards, in honor of June Mendel, are sponsored by The Mendel Family Fund administered by the Library of Michigan Foundation.



This year’s Citations of Excellence co-winners, for their exceptional customer service, are Ferndale Area District Library and Sebewaing Township Library.