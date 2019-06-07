Springfest Event To Kick-Off Library’s Summer Reading Program

The Brighton District Library will host a family themed event this Sunday that hails the arrival of the annual Summer Reading Program.



Officials say the library is the perfect destination for a summer of activities and programs that are planned throughout the eight-week reading program, which runs from June 9th through August 3rd. This year’s theme, A Universe of Stories, coincides with the 50th anniversary of mans first walk on the moon so various science and STEAM related programs are being offered, along with books, movies and special events. The Summer Reading Program encourages reading during the long summer months, which helps maintain gains made during the school year and avoid the avoid “summer slide.” Library Director Cindy Mack tells WHMI if kids, tweens and teens are not reading and being active, they’ll lose some of what they gained over the last school year so they encourage participation in the upcoming programs. She says staff is very creative with programming and so kids are having fun but might not realize they’re actually learning. Mack says that’s a big focus for them in trying to make learning fun, especially for kids, and provide opportunities where they’re continuing to learn during the summer and opening that door for them.



This Sunday’s Springfest event takes place from 1 to 4pm in Millie’s Garden at the library off Orndorf Drive. It features entertainment, a visit from princesses Belle and Cinderella, a giant bubble creation station, the Jumpin’ ALL STARS Jump Rope Team, Chamberlin Petting Farm, juggler and stilt walker Jason Kollum, soccer fun, a comedy and variety show, free ice cream and balloons. A complete listing of summer activities and programs is available on the Brighton District Library’s website. That link is provided. (JM)