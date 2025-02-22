Spring Cleaning & Organizing Program At Brighton District Library

February 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A "Spring Cleaning and Organizing" program is set at the Brighton District Library.



Are you constantly misplacing items? Has paper taken over your home? Can you relax, or does clutter keep you up at night?



The Library says nationally recognized professional organizer Betty Huotari will help people get and stay organized, handle paperwork, and deal with clutter throughout their homes. The educational program is said to have real-life applications that people can use to better their homes today.



The program takes place on Tuesday, February 25th from 6:30-7:30pm.



Betty Huotari brings over 20 years of experience, including creating the Michigan chapter of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. She has appeared on programs such as Hoarders, Channel 7 WXYZ, NBC News 25, and Woman's Day Magazine.



Registration for the program is ongoing.



An event flyer is attached, and a link to register is provided.