Brighton Library To Host After-Hours Silent Reading Café

July 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library will host an After-Hours Silent Reading Café later this month.



The Library is hosting a night of community-wide reading that officials say will offer a serene way to start off the weekend on July 14th.



Tweens (ages 9+) through adults are invited to the after-hours event, although tweens under the age of 11 must have an adult caregiver attend the program with them.



Upon check-in, participants will share the name of the book they’ll be reading and a one-sentence summary. Then, they can find a cozy spot anywhere in the library to read silently and uninterrupted. There will be light refreshments and attendees will leave with a list of all of the titles mentioned.



Anyone behind on their summer reading goals is also invited to take part in the Library’s Summer Reading Challenge. The After-Hours Silent Reading Café will run from 5:30 to 7pm on July 14th.



The program is a drop-in event, so there is no need to register. Anyone wanting more information can contact the Brighton District Library. A press release and event flyer are attached.