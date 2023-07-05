Brighton Library To Host After-Hours Silent Reading Café
July 5, 2023
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
The Brighton District Library will host an After-Hours Silent Reading Café later this month.
The Library is hosting a night of community-wide reading that officials say will offer a serene way to start off the weekend on July 14th.
Tweens (ages 9+) through adults are invited to the after-hours event, although tweens under the age of 11 must have an adult caregiver attend the program with them.
Upon check-in, participants will share the name of the book they’ll be reading and a one-sentence summary. Then, they can find a cozy spot anywhere in the library to read silently and uninterrupted. There will be light refreshments and attendees will leave with a list of all of the titles mentioned.
Anyone behind on their summer reading goals is also invited to take part in the Library’s Summer Reading Challenge. The After-Hours Silent Reading Café will run from 5:30 to 7pm on July 14th.
The program is a drop-in event, so there is no need to register. Anyone wanting more information can contact the Brighton District Library. A press release and event flyer are attached.