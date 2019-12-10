Brighton Library Wraps Up Majority Of Renovation Work

December 10, 2019

A project to renovate the Brighton District Library is mostly complete, with only minor improvement work expected to continue beyond the New Year.



The project got underway in June with a goal to renovate about 90% of the building, which was constructed in 1996. An extensive space needs assessment was conducted to evaluate the library’s collection size, staff workflows, facility usage and patron needs. The outcome of the assessment was that the building suffered from space limitations, an aging HVAC system, and an outdated décor and configuration.



To address the issue of space limitations, the library now has one point of service for circulation and information. Reconfiguration of the facility included the addition of a larger youth department and a teen area, more quiet study space, a new bookstore, and a reading room with a fireplace.



Youth Program Specialist Margaret Vergith says the facility will also have an indoor play structure with toys and props, as well as themed learning panels to encourage interaction between children and their caregivers.



Vergith says some of the improvements at the library will continue past the New Year like the incorporation of new seating, end panels, an air conditioning unit, and an art gallery at the building’s entrance.



Library officials say the goal of the 5-month project was to create a patron-centered facility that is aesthetically pleasing, comfortable, and functional. The project was funded through an operating millage increase approved by voters in 2015. (DK)



Facebook photo.